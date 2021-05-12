Live
Podcast The Take
News|Occupied East Jerusalem

PODCAST – In Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinians confront a city’s future

Forced Palestinian expulsions in an occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood reflect a wider reality.

A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
12 May 2021

What started out as protests against forced expulsions in a Palestinian neighbourhood have turned into an Israeli crackdown that has engulfed much of occupied East Jerusalem, including holy sites like Al-Aqsa Mosque. But Sheikh Jarrah is just one neighbourhood, and displacements are unfolding across the occupied territories. As the reverberations in Sheikh Jarrah spread beyond the neighbourhood, how will it affect the future of Palestinians in Jerusalem?

In this episode:

Rasha, Sheikh Jarrah resident

Linah Alsaafin (@LinahAlsaafin), Al Jazeera journalist

Source: Al Jazeera

