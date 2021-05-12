PODCAST – In Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinians confront a city’s future

What started out as protests against forced expulsions in a Palestinian neighbourhood have turned into an Israeli crackdown that has engulfed much of occupied East Jerusalem, including holy sites like Al-Aqsa Mosque. But Sheikh Jarrah is just one neighbourhood, and displacements are unfolding across the occupied territories. As the reverberations in Sheikh Jarrah spread beyond the neighbourhood, how will it affect the future of Palestinians in Jerusalem?

In this episode:

Rasha, Sheikh Jarrah resident

Linah Alsaafin (@LinahAlsaafin), Al Jazeera journalist

