PODCAST – In Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinians confront a city’s future

From calls for ‘restraint’ to worries about possible war crimes, leaders and international courts weigh in.
Forced Palestinian expulsions in an occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood reflect a wider reality.
What started out as protests against forced expulsions in a Palestinian neighbourhood have turned into an Israeli crackdown that has engulfed much of occupied East Jerusalem, including holy sites like Al-Aqsa Mosque. But Sheikh Jarrah is just one neighbourhood, and displacements are unfolding across the occupied territories. As the reverberations in Sheikh Jarrah spread beyond the neighbourhood, how will it affect the future of Palestinians in Jerusalem?
In this episode:
Rasha, Sheikh Jarrah resident
Linah Alsaafin (@LinahAlsaafin), Al Jazeera journalist
