The mobile apps helping Mexican women seek abortion

Feminist groups and activists in Mexico have taken it upon themselves to help women gain access to abortion, in a country where it is largely illegal. At great risk to their safety, they use social networks to inform women on how to perform “at-home” abortions. They have taken to the streets and to their cellphones to push back against the law, while helping women find the support they seek. The local efforts come as Mexico’s Supreme Court prepares to discuss the legal merits of cases surrounding abortion in June.

Andalusia Knoll Soloff – Multimedia journalist in Mexico

