Exclusive: South Sudan accused of COVID-19 corruption

Investigation uncovers multiple allegations of corruption in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Take

Podcast The Take

Threatened aid workers, an empty hospital, and a black market for COVID-19 tests.

An exclusive investigation by The New Humanitarian and Al Jazeera into South Sudan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has uncovered multiple allegations of corruption.

In this episode:

Sam Mednick, journalist (@sammednick), and Edmund Yakani, civil society activist and head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with The Take:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.