Exclusive: South Sudan accused of COVID-19 corruption

Months-long investigation uncovers allegations of corruption and reports that the government was bullying aid workers.
Investigation uncovers multiple allegations of corruption in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Threatened aid workers, an empty hospital, and a black market for COVID-19 tests.
An exclusive investigation by The New Humanitarian and Al Jazeera into South Sudan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has uncovered multiple allegations of corruption.
In this episode:
Sam Mednick, journalist (@sammednick), and Edmund Yakani, civil society activist and head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.
