Live
Podcast The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Exclusive: South Sudan accused of COVID-19 corruption

Investigation uncovers multiple allegations of corruption in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this file photo from August 2020, a trainee reads a handbook on coronavirus prevention, at a training session for community health workers conducted by the national NGO 'Health Link' in Gumbo, on the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan (File: Charles Atiki Lomodong/AP Photo]
In this file photo from August 2020, a trainee reads a handbook on coronavirus prevention, at a training session for community health workers conducted by the national NGO 'Health Link' in Gumbo, on the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan (File: Charles Atiki Lomodong/AP Photo]
7 Apr 2021

Threatened aid workers, an empty hospital, and a black market for COVID-19 tests.

An exclusive investigation by The New Humanitarian and Al Jazeera into South Sudan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has uncovered multiple allegations of corruption.

In this episode:

Sam Mednick, journalist (@sammednick), and Edmund Yakani, civil society activist and head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with The Take:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Families mourn as Brazil hits 400,000 COVID deaths

Brazil's Vila Formosa cemetery has seen a surge in burials as April became the country's deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began [Avener Prado/Al Jazeera]

‘Dozens of dead’ in Israel pilgrimage stampede: rescue services

Paramedics and ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel on Friday night [David Cohen/Jini Pix via AFP]

Still angry at McConnell, Trump calls for new Republican leader

President Donald Trump again hammered Mitch McConnell and called for him to be replaced as Senate Republican leader [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Five charged in violent theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward - 'no questions asked' - to be reunited with her dogs [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

India sees new record COVID cases and deaths as crisis deepens

The world's second-most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals overwhelmed by the second wave of the coronavirus [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Why some people are soiling their underwear to help the earth

A pair of 'soiled undies' before and after being buried in the ground [Courtesy of Oliver Knox]