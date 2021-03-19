Sarah Everard’s murder sparks moment of reckoning in UK

The murder of a 33-year-old woman in London has sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom.

Sarah Everard was a marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 in south London. A London Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder. Sarah’s killing, her alleged murderer, and the events that followed have spawned an outcry in the United Kingdom about violence against women, police brutality, and the right to protest.

In this episode:

Jamie Klingler, organiser of Reclaim These Streets; Ash Sarkar, contributing editor for Novara Media.

