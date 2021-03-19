Live
Podcast The Take
News|Women's Rights

Sarah Everard’s murder sparks moment of reckoning in UK

The murder of a 33-year-old woman in London has sent shockwaves throughout the United Kingdom.

Well-wishers, one with a placard that reads 'How many more', gather at the band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of alleged murder victim Sarah Everard which was officially cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, was to place on Clapham Common, south London, March 13, 2021 [Justin Tallis/AFP]
Well-wishers, one with a placard that reads 'How many more', gather at the band-stand where a planned vigil in honour of alleged murder victim Sarah Everard which was officially cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, was to place on Clapham Common, south London, March 13, 2021 [Justin Tallis/AFP]
19 Mar 2021

Sarah Everard was a marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 in south London. A London Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder. Sarah’s killing, her alleged murderer, and the events that followed have spawned an outcry in the United Kingdom about violence against women, police brutality, and the right to protest.

In this episode:

Jamie Klingler, organiser of Reclaim These Streets; Ash Sarkar, contributing editor for Novara Media.

Listen to The Take:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Follow and listen to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

The team:

Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Patricia Sabga, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed and edited this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Brazil Supreme Court rules judge who convicted Lula was ‘biased’

A Supreme Court judge on March 8 annulled corruption convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the door for him to run in presidential elections next year [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Law expanding access to medical aid in dying divides Canadians

The average age of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2019 was 75, with cancer the most commonly cited underlying medical condition [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Brazil sets new COVID deaths record as health minister sworn in

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Mexican and US officials discuss ‘root causes’ of migration

Hennessy, 4, from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, US, March 19, 2021 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

Prince Harry joins San Francisco-based mental-health startup

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their interviw with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan disclosed that the stresses of royal life had given her suicidal thoughts [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]