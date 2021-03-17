The dark side of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise

Bitcoin may be making some investors rich — at least for now.

Bitcoin is having a moment. The cryptocurrency broke through its own record this past weekend with each Bitcoin valued at over $60,000. That is more than two times Bitcoin’s value at the start of the year. If FOMO is getting the best of you, consider this: Bitcoin may be making some investors fabulously rich, right now at least, but at what cost to people, and the planet?

In this episode:

Guest host Patricia Sabga, managing business editor for Al Jazeera Digital; Ben Piven, journalist covering economics and the environment for Al Jazeera

