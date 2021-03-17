Live
The dark side of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise

Bitcoin may be making some investors rich — at least for now.

Employees work on Bitcoin mining computers at Bitminer Factory in Florence, Italy, April 6, 2018 [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]
17 Mar 2021

Bitcoin is having a moment. The cryptocurrency broke through its own record this past weekend with each Bitcoin valued at over $60,000. That is more than two times Bitcoin’s value at the start of the year. If FOMO is getting the best of you, consider this: Bitcoin may be making some investors fabulously rich, right now at least, but at what cost to people, and the planet?

In this episode:

Guest host Patricia Sabga, managing business editor for Al Jazeera Digital; Ben Piven, journalist covering economics and the environment for Al Jazeera

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Patricia Sabga, Priyanka Tilve, Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

