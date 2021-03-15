Ten years on, Syrians hope for justice – in Germany

The first trial of crimes against humanity in Syria is taking place — but not at the International Criminal Court. Ten years after the first protests in Syria, a tiny spark of accountability has been lit, with the trial of two Syrians who first came to Germany seeking asylum. On the anniversary of Syria’s uprising, we hear from a reporter who has been inside the court nearly every day of a harrowing trial, and from a woman who has staged her own vigil outside of it.

Wafa Mustafa, Syrian activist; Hannah el-Hitami, journalist in Berlin, Germany.

