Live
Podcast The Take
News|Syria's War

Ten years on, Syrians hope for justice – in Germany

Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s government erupted in 2011.

Syrian campaigner Wafa Mustafa sits between pictures of victims of the Syrian regime as she holds a picture of her father, during a protest outside the trial against two alleged Syrian former intelligence officers accused of crimes against humanity, in the first trial of its kind to emerge from the Syrian conflict, on June 4, 2020, in Koblenz, western Germany [File: Thomas Lohnes/AFP]
Syrian campaigner Wafa Mustafa sits between pictures of victims of the Syrian regime as she holds a picture of her father, during a protest outside the trial against two alleged Syrian former intelligence officers accused of crimes against humanity, in the first trial of its kind to emerge from the Syrian conflict, on June 4, 2020, in Koblenz, western Germany [File: Thomas Lohnes/AFP]
15 Mar 2021

The first trial of crimes against humanity in Syria is taking place — but not at the International Criminal Court. Ten years after the first protests in Syria, a tiny spark of accountability has been lit, with the trial of two Syrians who first came to Germany seeking asylum. On the anniversary of Syria’s uprising, we hear from a reporter who has been inside the court nearly every day of a harrowing trial, and from a woman who has staged her own vigil outside of it.

In this episode:

Wafa Mustafa, Syrian activist; Hannah el-Hitami, journalist in Berlin, Germany.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Brazil Supreme Court rules judge who convicted Lula was ‘biased’

A Supreme Court judge on March 8 annulled corruption convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the door for him to run in presidential elections next year [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Law expanding access to medical aid in dying divides Canadians

The average age of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2019 was 75, with cancer the most commonly cited underlying medical condition [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Brazil sets new COVID deaths record as health minister sworn in

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Mexican and US officials discuss ‘root causes’ of migration

Hennessy, 4, from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, US, March 19, 2021 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Prince Harry joins San Francisco-based mental-health startup

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their interviw with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan disclosed that the stresses of royal life had given her suicidal thoughts [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]