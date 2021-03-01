In Somalia, a US bureaucrat fights to hold onto power

Somalia is weeks overdue for a presidential election. The president’s term has expired without a successor in place. At the centre of the crisis is President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmaajo, a former US dual citizen whose previous job was as a local bureaucrat.

Just four years ago, he was a new hope for the Somali people. This election was supposed to be a triumphant milestone for Somalia, a sign of stability. But instead, there is a power vacuum that risks spiraling into conflict.

In this episode:

Hamza Mohamed, Al Jazeera journalist.

