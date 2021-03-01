Live
In Somalia, a US bureaucrat fights to hold onto power

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term has expired without a successor in place.

1 Mar 2021

Somalia is weeks overdue for a presidential election. The president’s term has expired without a successor in place. At the centre of the crisis is President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmaajo, a former US dual citizen whose previous job was as a local bureaucrat.

Just four years ago, he was a new hope for the Somali people. This election was supposed to be a triumphant milestone for Somalia, a sign of stability. But instead, there is a power vacuum that risks spiraling into conflict.

In this episode:

Hamza Mohamed, Al Jazeera journalist.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

