Can we revive the woolly mammoth? Should we?

Woolly mammoths went extinct several thousand years ago. But if a new company gets its way, something like the woolly mammoth could walk the Earth again within the decade. Colossal Biosciences, a new biotechnology company, announced in September that it had raised $15m to genetically modify an Asian elephant so that it has the cold-tolerant traits of a woolly mammoth. Their plan has been received with a mix of scepticism, excitement and controversy.

Ben Lamm (@federallamm), co-founder and CEO of Colossal (@ItIsColossal)

Dr Tori Herridge (@ToriHerridge), evolutionary biologist at the London Natural History Museum (@NHM_London)

Dr Joe Bennett (@Joe_Ecology), professor at Carleton University

