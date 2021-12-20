Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast, The Take
News

Can we revive the woolly mammoth? Should we?

This handout illustration obtained on February 17, 2021 by Nature magazine, represents a reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics / AFP]
Published On 20 Dec 2021

Woolly mammoths went extinct several thousand years ago. But if a new company gets its way, something like the woolly mammoth could walk the Earth again within the decade. Colossal Biosciences, a new biotechnology company, announced in September that it had raised $15m to genetically modify an Asian elephant so that it has the cold-tolerant traits of a woolly mammoth. Their plan has been received with a mix of scepticism, excitement and controversy.

In this episode: 

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Most Read