In 1921, Ada Blackjack and four men embarked on an expedition to a remote Siberian island. Only one of them returned.
Podcast, The Take
Can we revive the woolly mammoth? Should we?
Published On 20 Dec 2021
Woolly mammoths went extinct several thousand years ago. But if a new company gets its way, something like the woolly mammoth could walk the Earth again within the decade. Colossal Biosciences, a new biotechnology company, announced in September that it had raised $15m to genetically modify an Asian elephant so that it has the cold-tolerant traits of a woolly mammoth. Their plan has been received with a mix of scepticism, excitement and controversy.
In this episode:
- Ben Lamm (@federallamm), co-founder and CEO of Colossal (@ItIsColossal)
- Dr Tori Herridge (@ToriHerridge), evolutionary biologist at the London Natural History Museum (@NHM_London)
- Dr Joe Bennett (@Joe_Ecology), professor at Carleton University
Source: Al Jazeera