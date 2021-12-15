Fault Lines on the consequences of a century-long US policy designed to dispossess Indigenous children of their culture.
The truths buried at US Indigenous boarding schools
The US boarding school system is often surrounded by a culture of silence.
Unmarked graves, lost family members, and a reckoning long overdue – it is a story familiar to Indigenous peoples in Canada and the United States, where residential schools for native children ripped apart tribal nations. The US boarding school system was even more extensive than Canada’s, but much less is known about it, and its history is often surrounded by a culture of silence. So what will it take for a reckoning in the US?
In this episode:
- Kavitha Chekuru (@KaviChek), producer for Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines (@AJFaultLines)
- Denise Lajimodiere (@DLajimodiere), author and academic
- Eleanor Hadden, descendant of boarding school students
