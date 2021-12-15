Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast, The Take
News|Indigenous Rights

The truths buried at US Indigenous boarding schools

The US boarding school system is often surrounded by a culture of silence.

For roughly a century, the United States government forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools far from their families and communities. [Al Jazeera]
Published On 15 Dec 2021

Unmarked graves, lost family members, and a reckoning long overdue – it is a story familiar to Indigenous peoples in Canada and the United States, where residential schools for native children ripped apart tribal nations. The US boarding school system was even more extensive than Canada’s, but much less is known about it, and its history is often surrounded by a culture of silence. So what will it take for a reckoning in the US?

In this episode: 

  • Kavitha Chekuru (@KaviChek), producer for Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines (@AJFaultLines)
  • Denise Lajimodiere (@DLajimodiere), author and academic
  • Eleanor Hadden, descendant of boarding school students

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Most Read