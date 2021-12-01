Forty years later, stigma still overshadows HIV prevention

On World AIDS Day, The Take explores the epidemic and the stigma surrounding it, decades later.

In 1981, the first case of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was diagnosed. The virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) became a thing to be feared for people in the LGBTQ community, who also became a scapegoat for its existence.

On World AIDS Day, we remember that even when things have changed since then in the treatment and prevention of HIV and AIDS, activists around the world have learned that this epidemic is also a battle for access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, and it is still a fight against stigma.

In this episode:

Dazon Dixon Diallo (@DazonDiallo), founder of SisterLove Inc, a women’s HIV/AIDS & Reproductive Justice organisation in Atlanta and South Africa

Justin C Smith, director of the Campaign to End AIDS at Positive Impact Health Centers (@PIHC_Atlanta)

