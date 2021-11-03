Skip links

News|Environment

Revisiting the sounds of Mexico’s last rainforest

More than 100 countries pledge to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26 [Juan Carlos Ulate / Reuters)
Published On 3 Nov 2021

More than 100 world leaders are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26 to plan a better future for the planet and one of the first decisions they made is to reduce deforestation by 2030. Scientists say that two-thirds of the biggest rainforest in Mexico, the Lancandon Jungle, have been lost and environmental groups and Indigenous people are fighting to curb deforestation, illegal logging and trade with protected species. We talk to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Mexico, Manuel Rapalo, about his excursion to the jungle, deforestation and the protected species he met there.

In this episode: 

Manuel Rapalo (@Manuel_Rapalo), Al Jazeera correspondent in Mexico

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

