Why money matters at the COP26 climate talks

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate, third right, and other activists engage in a 'Show US The Money' protest at the COP26 United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, November 8, 2021. The summit gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming [AP Photo/Alastair Grant]
Published On 10 Nov 2021

As world leaders meet in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) talks, one of the biggest topics of conversation is money. There’s a lot to discuss: who has money versus who doesn’t, and what’s been promised compared to what’s actually been delivered. Rich nations pledged back in 2009 that they’d commit $100bn a year by 2020 to help support climate initiatives in developing countries. But that deadline came and went, and the wealthy countries failed to deliver. So what will that mean for the countries on the front lines of the climate crisis?

In this episode: 

  • Anote Tong, former president of Kiribati
  • Clémence Abbès, climate justice officer at Oxfam (@Oxfam)

