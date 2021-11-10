Why money matters at the COP26 climate talks

As world leaders meet in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) talks, one of the biggest topics of conversation is money. There’s a lot to discuss: who has money versus who doesn’t, and what’s been promised compared to what’s actually been delivered. Rich nations pledged back in 2009 that they’d commit $100bn a year by 2020 to help support climate initiatives in developing countries. But that deadline came and went, and the wealthy countries failed to deliver. So what will that mean for the countries on the front lines of the climate crisis?

In this episode:

Anote Tong, former president of Kiribati

Clémence Abbès, climate justice officer at Oxfam (@Oxfam)

