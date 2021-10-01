Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News|Elections

Germany’s fractured future

Chancellor Angela Merkel served as leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) for 20 years and has been in power for 16 years [Axel Schmidt/Pool/Reuters]
Chancellor Angela Merkel served as leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) for 20 years and has been in power for 16 years [Axel Schmidt/Pool/Reuters]
1 Oct 2021

Sixteen years of Angela Merkel’s rule in Germany have ended in an election with a three-way split, and nothing yet is settled – including the legacy of Merkel, whose stability helped reshape a continent. The possible next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is famously boring but still has scandals percolating around him. As the parties haggle it out, in what might be a long process towards forming a coalition government, it has left Germany and the world with one question – what’s next?

In this episode:

Ruairi Casey (@Ruairi_Casey), reports on Germany for aljazeera.com

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Panama police’s Arab target practice sparks outcry

Members of the Panamanian national police and of special forces are seen during a drill [File: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP]

Qataris cast ballots in first legislative elections

Voters arrived at the polling stations early on Saturday [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

US deaths from COVID-19 surpass 700,000

Coronavirus misinformation has been rampant in the US, and masking remains a political issue [File: Lindsay DeDario/Reuters]

US football league commissioner resigns as probe looms

United States Olympic Committee (USOC) chief marketing officer Lisa Baird addresses the media in a USOC leadership news conference during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Main Press Center-Pushkin Hall in Sochi, Russia February 6, 2014 [Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]
Most Read

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

India imposes quarantine on UK nationals in tit-for-tat move

India has accused Britain of &#39;discriminatory&#39; measures against fully vaccinated Indian travellers [File: Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AFP via Getty Images]