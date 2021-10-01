Germany’s fractured future

Sixteen years of Angela Merkel’s rule in Germany have ended in an election with a three-way split, and nothing yet is settled – including the legacy of Merkel, whose stability helped reshape a continent. The possible next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is famously boring but still has scandals percolating around him. As the parties haggle it out, in what might be a long process towards forming a coalition government, it has left Germany and the world with one question – what’s next?

Ruairi Casey, reports on Germany for aljazeera.com

