The ignored warnings of the US Capitol insurrection

The Take talks to journalists, experts, and activists on the unprecedented, but predictable, events at the US Capitol.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [Roberto Schmidt/AFP]
8 Jan 2021

Much of the United States, and the world, is shocked over the storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6. In this episode, journalists and activists describe their experience covering and witnessing the insurrection. We hear experts analyse the contrast between the lack of police preparedness and response to Trump loyalists versus Black Lives Matter protesters last year. And we ask all of them to consider what Wednesday’s events mean for the future of US democracy.

In this episode:

Journalists reporting from the US Capitol – Patty Culhane and John Hendren for Al Jazeera, and Tia Mitchell from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Washington, DC-based activist Cirilo Manego; attorney general for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine; Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution; anthropologist Steve Gardiner; former CIA officer Glenn Carle.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Natalia Aldana, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

