Are Hollywood executives complicit in Latinx exclusion?

The Take speaks to Latinx creators demanding more representation in Hollywood.

Members of the Latinx community have perpetually remained underrepresented in front of and behind Hollywood’s cameras. This past year shows centring Latina, Latino and Latinx stories, like One Day at a Time, Vida, and Gentefied were ignored at big awards shows. Now, creators are demanding more, as 270 producers, writers and showrunners signed a letter calling for systematic change in the industry. In today’s episode, we speak to two of the letter’s signees to explore why Latinx shows are undervalued, and why these creators are pushing for diversity in entertainment.

In this episode:

Gloria Calderón Kellett, co-show-runner and co-creator of One Day at a Time; Marvin Lemus, show-runner of Gentefied.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Malika Bilal and guest host, Mohammed Jamjoom.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.