Why the blockade against Qatar is ending now

After years of dispute, there’s been a breakthrough at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced a blockade on Qatar. The countries released a list of 13 demands to be met for the embargo to end. The dispute remained at a virtual standstill until last week when the blockade was finally lifted. After more than three years of embargo by land, air, and sea, why is the GCC dispute coming to an end now?

Gregory Gause, Professor of International Relations at the Bush School of Government, Texas A&M University; and Jim Krane, Energy Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute

