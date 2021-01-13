Live
PODCASTS :The Take
News|GCC

Why the blockade against Qatar is ending now

After years of dispute, there’s been a breakthrough at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Gulf leaders signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a GCC summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar [File: Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AFP]
Gulf leaders signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a GCC summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar [File: Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AFP]
13 Jan 2021

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced a blockade on Qatar. The countries released a list of 13 demands to be met for the embargo to end. The dispute remained at a virtual standstill until last week when the blockade was finally lifted. After more than three years of embargo by land, air, and sea, why is the GCC dispute coming to an end now?

In this episode:

Gregory Gause, Professor of International Relations at the Bush School of Government, Texas A&M University; and Jim Krane, Energy Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Negin Owliaei produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen’s Houthis

US urges polls in Haiti but says president can stay until 2022

Amid mounting protests, the United States, which is Haiti's biggest donor, warned that the government should exercise restraint until the elections take place [File: Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]

Donald Trump should not get US intel briefings, Joe Biden says

Donald Trump might not receive customary intelligence briefings for former presidents [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Treasury secretary warns of COVID’s lasting toll on Black America

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking during a virtual roundtable with Black Chambers Of Commerce, said Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is needed 'to make sure that this pandemic isn't another generational setback for racial equality' [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

‘India should not offer COVID vaccine to Saudi Arabia’

Saudi Arabia last September barred flights from India, Brazil and Argentina, leaving hundreds of thousands of Indians locked out of the country [File: Sebastian Castelier/Al Jazeera]

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

Russia expels diplomats as tensions rise over Navalny protests

Protests sparked by the jailing of leading opposition figure Alexey Navalny have swept across Russia, drawing a forceful response from the Kremlin [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

Lawsuit alleges MBS tried to lure ex-spymaster’s family to harm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listens during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Bloomberg]