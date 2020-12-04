Live
Delhi’s pollution and a rise in COVID-19 infections

The Take is examining the stark differences in how the air pollution crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

People visit the Red Fort on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 10, 2020 [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

Scientists and doctors agree – pollution is killing Indians. In 2017, more than one million people in India died from pollution-related illnesses. But the Indian government denies any correlation. This year, exposure to pollution has also been linked to a higher number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus.

Amid a public health emergency, we are revisiting an episode we first aired in February to examine the stark differences in how the air pollution crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

In this episode: 

Neha Tara Mehta, New Delhi native and Al Jazeera producer.

Delhi’s Deadly Air

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Neha Tara Mehta, Stephen Phelps, Diarmuid Jeffreys and Pallavi Pant.

