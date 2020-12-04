Delhi’s pollution and a rise in COVID-19 infections

The Take is examining the stark differences in how the air pollution crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

Scientists and doctors agree – pollution is killing Indians. In 2017, more than one million people in India died from pollution-related illnesses. But the Indian government denies any correlation. This year, exposure to pollution has also been linked to a higher number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus.

Amid a public health emergency, we are revisiting an episode we first aired in February to examine the stark differences in how the air pollution crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

Neha Tara Mehta, New Delhi native and Al Jazeera producer.

Delhi's Deadly Air

