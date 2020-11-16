Live
‘This is war’: Inside Poland’s abortion protests

Activists in Poland are declaring war after a court decided to restrict abortion in cases of fetal abnormalities.

People protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Wroclaw, Poland on October 26, 2020 [Tomasz Pietrzyk/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
16 Nov 2020

Poland has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe. So, when a Polish court tried to restrict abortion even further, it led to mass protests – the largest the country has seen since the fall of communism. Members of Poland’s emboldened feminist movement walk us through the protests and tell us what to expect next.

In this episode:

Scholar and writer Agnieszka Graff; Gosia Wochowska and Wiktoria Sakowicz of Gals4Gals Lodz; student and activist Kajetan Chlipalski.

The team:

Negin Owliaei produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack designed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

