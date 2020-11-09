Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Protests

Is Thailand on the brink of another coup?

Thailand’s student activists this year have been bolder than the country has seen in years.

Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, October 26, 2020, as politicians debated in a special session in parliament called to address political tensions [Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP]
Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, October 26, 2020, as politicians debated in a special session in parliament called to address political tensions [Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP]
9 Nov 2020

Activists in Thailand have been pushing for a change of government for months now, but a coup is not what they originally had in mind. It is, however, what many people in the capital, Bangkok, are preparing for.

Rumours are circulating at a time when protesters are bolder and more organised than they have been in years. Could democratic stability be on the horizon for a country that has experienced 12 coups and 20 constitutions in the past century?

In this episode:

Scott Heidler, Al Jazeera journalist covering Asia Pacific

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

The US Supreme Court v the vote

A newly appointed conservative justice has increased fears about the court’s power to decide whose votes count.

30 Oct 2020
More from News

Australian parliament to probe Rupert Murdoch’s media dominance

More than half a million Australians signed a petition demanding probe into Murdoch's dominance of the news industry [File: Mary Altaffer/AP]

China tells US to stop boosting ties with Taiwan

The US under-secretary for economic affairs, Keith Krach, who angered China with a visit to Taipei in September, will lead the US side in talks with Taiwan [File: Central News Agency/Pool via Reuters]

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators to resign en masse

Pan-democratic legislators announce they intent to resign from the Legislative Council after Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung and Dennis Kwok were disqualified when China passed a new resolution in Hong Kong [Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]

UN urges Mozambique to investigate murder, beheadings

Soldiers patrol the streets after attacks in northern Mozambique [File: Adrien Barbier/AFP]
Most Read

Bahrain’s long-serving PM Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa dies

Sheikh Khalifa's power and wealth could be seen everywhere in Bahrain [File: Ayman Trawi/AFP]

Protesters in Armenia demand gov’t steps down: Live news

A man is taken away by law enforcement officers during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020 [Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via Reuters]

Donald Trump’s US election lawsuits: Where do things stand?

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

A member of the Tigray police at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mekelle [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]