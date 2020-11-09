Is Thailand on the brink of another coup?

Thailand’s student activists this year have been bolder than the country has seen in years.

Activists in Thailand have been pushing for a change of government for months now, but a coup is not what they originally had in mind. It is, however, what many people in the capital, Bangkok, are preparing for.

Rumours are circulating at a time when protesters are bolder and more organised than they have been in years. Could democratic stability be on the horizon for a country that has experienced 12 coups and 20 constitutions in the past century?

