When OCD meets COVID-19

About 2 percent of people have Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and the pandemic poses new challenges for them.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) can manifest itself in different ways, but for many, it includes unshakeable fears of contamination or germs.

Add a global pandemic to the mix, and life gets much more difficult for the estimated 2 percent of the population with OCD. So how are they coping?

In this episode:

Jason Adam Katzenstein (@JasonAdamK and @j.a.k._), contributor to The New Yorker and Current Affairs, editor at The Brick House Cooperative; Dr Christine Purdon (@Freudulant), professor of psychology, University of Waterloo; guest host Mohammed Jamjoom (@MIJamjoom,@mohammedjamjoom).

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@ajthetake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod).

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, and guest host Mohammed Jamjoom, who filled in for host Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take‘s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.