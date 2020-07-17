Al Jazeera infiltrated the NRA, and exposed their PR playbook on mass shootings.

A three-year undercover investigation into the world’s most powerful gun lobby ended last year with an explosive report by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit that revealed a link between the National Rifle Association and Australia’s far right.

Journalists from the unit walk us through how they got the story – which is the focus of a newly published book.

How to sell a massacre: NRA’s playbook revealed

Peter Charley, executive producer for Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit, and Al Jazeera senior producer Jeremy Young.

