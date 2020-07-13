Live
Will Black women decide the next US president?

A growing call among US voters has been for the next Democratic vice president to be not only a woman, but a Black woman.

13 Jul 2020

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States, Joe Biden, has made a promise: He will pick a woman as his vice president.

There have been calls for Biden’s pick to not only be a woman, but a Black woman. But will Black women pick Biden as the next president?

In this episode:

Imaeyen Ibanga, presenter and reporter for AJ+; Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

