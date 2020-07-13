Will Black women decide the next US president?

A growing call among US voters has been for the next Democratic vice president to be not only a woman, but a Black woman.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States, Joe Biden, has made a promise: He will pick a woman as his vice president.

There have been calls for Biden’s pick to not only be a woman, but a Black woman. But will Black women pick Biden as the next president?

In this episode:

Imaeyen Ibanga, presenter and reporter for AJ+; Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights for America.

