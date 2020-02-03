No war with Iran – but no peace, either

Since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, increased sanctions have defined Iranians’ lives in ways big and small.

The US and Iran have stepped back from the edge of war. But in Iran, normal life feels like war.

Iran is facing more than 1,000 US sanctions – more than Libya, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, combined. Since the US withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal in 2018, increased sanctions have cut off Iran from many of the world economies. But, the rest of the world is also isolated from what Iranians are experiencing.

In this episode, we’re exploring the effects of economic isolation with a doll maker in the US and with Al Jazeera English journalist Dorsa Jabbari in Tehran, Iran.

Clarification 06/02/2020: We spoke to a representative from Etsy, who said that the listings for the dolls were removed because of the wording regarding the fabrics in Lili’s original listing. That listing said that “All the fabrics are vintage and authentic, which have been collected from different parts of Iran,” which Etsy said meant it violated sanctions that Etsy and its sellers must comply with.