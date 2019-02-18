UAE signs $1.3bn in deals as arms fair opens amid criticism

The years-long war waged by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Yemen alongside Saudi Arabia has reared its head at a biennial Abu Dhabi arms fair, which saw the UAE sign $1.3bn in weapons deals.

One manufacturer on Sunday displayed a model of a machine gun for sale that's now in the hands of Emirati-backed armed groups in Yemen, while armoured personnel carriers and tanks used in the war in the Arab world's poorest country also could be seen at the show.

Even the military-themed show which launched the fair included troops raiding a rebel hideout equipped with both mobile and land-based ballistic missiles, just like those in the possession of Yemen's Houthi rebels.

While Emirati officials avoided discussing Yemen, allied US officials linked arms smuggling there to what they described as the wider malign activities of Iran across the greater Middle East.

"My assumption is there are still things going into Yemen that I need to stop. There is nothing good happening by arms being illegally shipped into Yemen," said James Malloy, the head of the US Navy's 5th Fleet command that oversees the region.

"It is destabilising. It delays peace there. It exacerbates the disastrous humanitarian crisis that we're facing in Yemen and delays humanitarian efforts coming in," Malloy said.

"We see the world trying to end this thing and one group doing nothing to end it - probably the opposite."

The UAE entered Yemen's war in March 2015 alongside Saudi Arabia to back Yemen's internationally recognised government, which the Houthis had pushed out of the capital, Sanaa.

The UAE largely has handled ground operations in the conflict while the Saudis have bombed from the air.



The war has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine and killed more than 60,000 people since 2016, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location Event Data Project, or ACLED, which tracks the conflict.

Atrocities

Saudi air raids have hit markets and hospitals, killing civilians. Associated Press investigations have shown how the UAE negotiated secret deals with al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen and that coalition forces tortured and sexually abused detainees.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have indiscriminately laid land mines, employed child soldiers and tortured political opponents.

The US had backed the Saudi-led coalition with midair refueling and targeting information. US legislators, angered by the assassination and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, have been pushing to withdraw US support.

The Houthis also have fired over 150 ballistic missiles into Saudi Arabia, some even reaching as far as its capital, Riyadh.

The West, UN experts and the Saudi-led coalition say Iran has helped supply the Shia rebels with the missiles, something Iran denies.

That preoccupation with ballistic missiles fuelled the opening ceremony of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference.

The armed forces threatened to launch ballistic missiles, leading to an all-out assault by troops in armoured vehicles, tanks, helicopters and jets.

The demonstration's climax saw a fake ballistic missile slowly emerge from an underground silo, only to be destroyed by an air raid.

The Emirates also signed a $355m deal Sunday with Raytheon Co. of Waltham, Massachusetts, for surface-to-air Patriot missiles to protect against such launches.

Drones and other weaponry have been recovered from the Houthis and appear to be Iranian, experts say.

Meanwhile, Western-made arms like those on display on Sunday have ended up in the hands of armed groups in Yemen.

Rights group Amnesty International criticised Belgium's FN Herstal for displaying its 5.56 mm Minimi machine gun at the arms fair as it has been seen in the hands of Emirati-aligned armed groups.

FN Herstal officials at the fair declined to comment. Meanwhile, China also displayed weapons for sale ranging from missile launchers to drones. Already, China has sold armed drones to Iraq, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.