The day Russian forces invaded, February 24, 2022, left many Ukrainians in disbelief.

Across the country, a relentless military campaign targeting Ukraine’s cities marked the beginning of a conflict that would see the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Millions have since fled Ukraine, taking little more than the clothes on their back and a bag or two. Most are women and children, as men aged between 18 and 60 have been instructed to remain and fight.

Holding an object they took with them, these are the stories of Kateryna, Jarda, Roman, Julia and Maria, who made the bittersweet journeys to safety, to the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, United States, Romania and Poland, respectively.