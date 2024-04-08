Live updates,

LIVE: ICJ hears Nicaragua’s case against Germany over Israel’s war on Gaza

The International Court of Justice begins two days of hearings into Nicaragua’s case accusing Germany of facilitating Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza.

Protesters hold a Palestinian flag as they gather outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Protesters hold a Palestinian flag as they gather outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands [File: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
By Stephen Quillen
Published On 8 Apr 2024
  • The International Court of Justice (ICJ) begins two days of hearings to consider Nicaragua’s request that emergency measures be imposed on Germany over its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
  • The first day’s hearing opens at 10am local time (08:00 GMT) in The Hague, Netherlands.