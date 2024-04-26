Live updates,

India election 2024 live news: Eyes on southern states in Lok Sabha vote

Kerala and Karnataka in focus as 88 constituencies across 13 states and one union territory go to the polls.

A woman votes at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections
By Nadim Asrar and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 26 Apr 2024
  • Polls have opened in the second of the seven-phase Indian elections with 13 states voting for 88 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament.
  • The first phase of the vote was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories.