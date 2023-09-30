Live updates,

Maldives election updates: Opposition projected to win high stakes run-off

Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party
Mohamed Muizzu speaks with the media personnel during the second round of a presidential election in Male, Maldives September 30, 2023 [Dhahau Naseem/ Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 30 Sep 2023

This blog is now closed. Thank you for joining us.