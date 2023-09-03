Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russian drone attack targets Odesa region

Ukrainian authorities say Moscow carried out hours-long drone attack, hitting a Danube River port in Odesa.

A grain warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike is seen at a compound of a port on the Danube, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region
A grain warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike is seen at a compound of a port on the Danube on August 16 [File: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters]
By Umut Uras
Published On 3 Sep 2023
  • Ukraine says Russia carried out a drone attack on the Odesa region, targeting a Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people.
  • Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Russia-annexed Crimea resumed after being temporarily suspended early in the day.