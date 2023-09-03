Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russian drone attack targets Odesa region
Ukrainian authorities say Moscow carried out hours-long drone attack, hitting a Danube River port in Odesa.
- Ukraine says Russia carried out a drone attack on the Odesa region, targeting a Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people.
- Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Russia-annexed Crimea resumed after being temporarily suspended early in the day.