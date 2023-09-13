Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Kim, Putin summit begins at Russian space centre
Leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin hold summit at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space centre.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are holding a summit at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space centre in Russia’s far-eastern Amur region.
- Analysts say Russia is eager to acquire North Korean artillery shells for use in Ukraine, while Pyongyang is in need of food supplies, fuel and modern military technology.