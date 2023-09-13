Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Kim, Putin summit begins at Russian space centre

Leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin hold summit at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space centre.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at they meet at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on September 13, 2023 [Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik/pool via Reuters]
By Kevin Doyle
Published On 13 Sep 2023
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are holding a summit at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space centre in Russia’s far-eastern Amur region.
  • Analysts say Russia is eager to acquire North Korean artillery shells for use in Ukraine, while Pyongyang is in need of food supplies, fuel and modern military technology.