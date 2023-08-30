Live updatesLive updates,
Gabon coup live news: Soldiers seize power, cancel election result
Soldiers announced on television that they have seized power and cancelled result of election won by President Ali Bongo.
- Soldiers appeared on Gabonese national television, announcing the cancellation of recent election results and the dissolution of “all the institutions of the republic”.
- The apparent coup follows shortly after the national election authority’s announcement on Wednesday that Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been re-elected for a third term.