Russia-Ukraine war live: Drones attack Moscow, patrol boats in Black Sea

Russia claims to have repelled drone attacks on Moscow, Black Sea patrol boats as Ukrainians say Kharkiv was struck overnight.

Members of security services investigate a damaged office building in Moscow city following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia on August 1, 2023 [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]
By Nils Adler and Priyanka Shankar
Published On 1 Aug 2023
  • Russia claims to have repelled an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack targeting its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
  • A Moscow skyscraper was struck by an overnight drone attack for the second time in three days in what Russia described as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.