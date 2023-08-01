Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Drones attack Moscow, patrol boats in Black Sea
Russia claims to have repelled drone attacks on Moscow, Black Sea patrol boats as Ukrainians say Kharkiv was struck overnight.
- Russia claims to have repelled an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack targeting its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
- A Moscow skyscraper was struck by an overnight drone attack for the second time in three days in what Russia described as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.