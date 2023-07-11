Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for NATO summit

The Ukrainian president, having decried NATO for not setting a timeline for Kyiv’s membership, arrives in Lithuania to meet alliance leaders.

NATO leaders
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis participate in a family photo at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania [Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]
By Edna MohamedUmut Uras and Nils Adler
Published On 11 Jul 2023
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lands in Lithuania to attend a NATO summit after he criticises the alliance for not setting a timeline on Kyiv’s path to membership.
  • Before the start of the summit in Vilnius, Russia conducts overnight air raids on Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Ukraine says it shoots them all down.