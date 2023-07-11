Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for NATO summit
The Ukrainian president, having decried NATO for not setting a timeline for Kyiv’s membership, arrives in Lithuania to meet alliance leaders.
- Before the start of the summit in Vilnius, Russia conducts overnight air raids on Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Ukraine says it shoots them all down.