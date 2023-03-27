Live updatesLive updates,
Live news: Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul plan after protests
Israeli PM Netanyahu says his plans to overhaul the judiciary will be halted after weeks of protests.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay to his bitterly contested plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
- The judicial overhaul, which would give the executive control over appointing judges to the Supreme Court and allow the government to override court rulings, has drawn mass protests for weeks. Israel’s leading labour union, Histadrut, has announced a general strike, with its head saying that Israel had marched “to the abyss”.