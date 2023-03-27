Live updates,

Live news: Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul plan after protests

Israeli PM Netanyahu says his plans to overhaul the judiciary will be halted after weeks of protests.

Israelis protest during a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defence minister
Israelis protest during a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defence minister [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
By Mersiha GadzoElizabeth MelimopoulosUsaid Siddiqui and Federica Marsi
Published On 27 Mar 2023
Updated
a few seconds ago
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay to his bitterly contested plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
  • The judicial overhaul, which would give the executive control over appointing judges to the Supreme Court and allow the government to override court rulings, has drawn mass protests for weeks. Israel’s leading labour union, Histadrut, has announced a general strike, with its head saying that Israel had marched “to the abyss”.