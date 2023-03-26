Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live: No military alliance with China – Putin

Russian President Putin says Moscow and Beijing are not hiding anything in terms of their military cooperation.

Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow
Putin says Russia has already transferred a number of Iskander tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can be used to launch nuclear weapons. [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]
Published On 26 Mar 2023
  • Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and are hiding nothing in terms of their military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.
  • Ukraine says Russia is holding Belarus as a “nuclear hostage” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to ally Belarus.