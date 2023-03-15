Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: US says Russian jets caused drone crash

Diplomatic dispute erupts as Washington and Moscow give conflicting accounts of what occurred between US Reaper drone and two Russian Su-27 fighter jets.

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepts a US military reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea in 2017 [File: Charles Larkin Sr/US European Command/AFP]
By Kevin Doyle and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 15 Mar 2023
  • Washington said a Russian fighter plane caused a US spy drone to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday, marking the first direct encounter between US and Russian forces since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.
  • Russia said the US drone intruded in an area declared off-limits and that fighter jets scrambled to intercept the drone but did not cause it to crash.