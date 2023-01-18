Live: Kyiv helicopter crash kills Ukrainian officials, a child
The crash in Brovary, in the Kyiv region, has killed several people, including the interior minister.
- A helicopter carrying several Ukrainian officials has crashed near a nursery outside the capital, Kyiv.
- Ukrainian interior minister Denys Monastyrskyy, two other top officials, a child, and 10 others were among those who died in the disaster on Wednesday morning, according to the latest toll from Ukraine’s state emergency services.