Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow seeks UNSC meet on Nord Stream

A UN Security Council meeting is set to take place on Friday to discuss the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Security walks in front of the landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany.
The leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines are suspected to be sabotage. [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
By David Child and Federica Marsi
Published On 28 Sep 2022
|
Updated
4 minutes ago
  • Russia is requesting a UN Security Council meeting after European officials said the leaks on major gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were the result of “sabotage“.
  • Moscow-installed officials in occupied Ukrainian regions appeal to President Vladimir Putin for incorporation into Russia following annexation votes.