Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow seeks UNSC meet on Nord Stream
A UN Security Council meeting is set to take place on Friday to discuss the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.
- Russia is requesting a UN Security Council meeting after European officials said the leaks on major gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were the result of “sabotage“.
- Moscow-installed officials in occupied Ukrainian regions appeal to President Vladimir Putin for incorporation into Russia following annexation votes.