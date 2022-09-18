Russia-Ukraine latest: Zelenskyy vows to continue retaking towns

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed there will be no let-up in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops [Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters]
By Dalia Hatuqa and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 18 Sep 2022
  • In his regular nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed there will be no let-up in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops.
  • Russia has widened its attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine over the past week and is likely to target more, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.