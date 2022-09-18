Russia-Ukraine latest: Zelenskyy vows to continue retaking towns
Zelenskyy promised Ukrainians there would be no letup in counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns from Russian troops.
- In his regular nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed there will be no let-up in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops.
- Russia has widened its attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine over the past week and is likely to target more, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.