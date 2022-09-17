Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Moscow ‘unlikely’ to halt Ukraine advance
Russian forces establish a new defensive line in an effort to protect a key supply route but it remains to be seen if they can fend off Kyiv’s sustained attacks, analysts say.
- The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Russian forces are “likely too weak” to stop the continuing advance of Ukrainian troops along the entire Oskil river in the eastern Kharkiv region.
- Britain’s military intelligence reported Russian troops established a new defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove, a zone that includes a strategic supply route.