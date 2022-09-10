Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow says forces ‘regrouping’

Moscow says it’s pulling back troops in eastern Kharkiv region, as Kyiv reports gains in territory occupied for months.

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia battalion patrol at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers patrol at the front line near Kharkiv [File: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP]
By Mersiha Gadzo and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 10 Sep 2022
  • Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko says Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages, as their “courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results”.
  • Ukrainian forces say they entered the town of Kupiansk in east Ukraine, a key supply hub held by invading Russian forces for several months.