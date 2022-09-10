Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow says forces ‘regrouping’
Moscow says it’s pulling back troops in eastern Kharkiv region, as Kyiv reports gains in territory occupied for months.
- Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko says Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages, as their “courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results”.
- Ukrainian forces say they entered the town of Kupiansk in east Ukraine, a key supply hub held by invading Russian forces for several months.