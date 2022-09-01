Russia-Ukraine live: UN nuclear plant trip pushes on amid attacks
Russia has shelled Enerhodar, home to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, ahead of a visit by UN inspectors, according to Ukraine officials.
- Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling the town of Enerhodar, which houses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, ahead of a planned visit by United Nations nuclear inspectors. Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry has accused Ukrainian forces of trying to seize the plant.
- Despite the reported attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi saying the mission was aware of “increased military activity in the area”, but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.