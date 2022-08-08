Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Zaporizhzhia attacks trigger alarm
Kyiv, Moscow trade accusations over shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
- The UN calls for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station after it was hit by shelling at the weekend, raising fears of a possible nuclear disaster.
- Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the attacks, while the head of the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhia says the plant is operating as usual.