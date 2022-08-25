Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Putin orders increase of troops

Russian soldiers talk to each other near an apartment building damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine [File: AP Photo]
  • The EU condemned Russia’s deadly bombardment of a railway station in Ukraine’s eastern city of Chaplyne and warned that those “responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable”.

  • The death toll from Russian missile attacks on Chaplyne has risen to 25 from an initially reported 22 after three more bodies were retrieved from the rubble in the town as rescue operations there ended, Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Thursday.