Latest Ukraine updates: Gazprom to shut gas pipeline for 3 days
Ukraine news from August 19: Russian state energy company Gazprom says it will close the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance, further reducing gas flows to Europe.
- Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 will shut down for three days for maintenance, piling pressure on Europe as it seeks to refuel before winter.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant poses the risk of a “large-scale catastrophe”.