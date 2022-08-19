Latest Ukraine updates: Gazprom to shut gas pipeline for 3 days

Ukraine news from August 19: Russian state energy company Gazprom says it will close the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance, further reducing gas flows to Europe.

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany.
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
By Umut Uras and Federica Marsi
Published On 19 Aug 2022
  • Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 will shut down for three days for maintenance, piling pressure on Europe as it seeks to refuel before winter.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant poses the risk of a “large-scale catastrophe”.