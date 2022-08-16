Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelenskyy, Macron discuss nuclear plant
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the US of seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned “Russia’s nuclear terrorism” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, while calling for more sanctions on Moscow.
- Russia’s defense ministry says that a military warehouse near the town of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea had been damaged by sabotage, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.