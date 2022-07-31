Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Putin announces new naval doctrine
Ukraine news from July 31: The move casts the US as the main rival and sets out Russia’s maritime ambitions.
- President Vladimir Putin has signed a new naval doctrine that cast the US as the main rival and set out Russia’s global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea.
- Authorities in Mykolaiv say that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had killed at least one person as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.