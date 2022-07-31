Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Putin announces new naval doctrine

Ukraine news from July 31: The move casts the US as the main rival and sets out Russia’s maritime ambitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the decrees approving the Naval Doctrine and the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy in the St. Petersburg State History Museum at the Peter and Paul Fortress before the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the decrees approving the Naval Doctrine and the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy in St Petersburg [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 31 Jul 2022
  • President Vladimir Putin has signed a new naval doctrine that cast the US as the main rival and set out Russia’s global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea.
  • Authorities in Mykolaiv say that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had killed at least one person as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.