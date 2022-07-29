Ukraine latest updates: Zelenskyy says ready for grain exports

Ukraine news from July 29: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, surrounded by ambassadors of different countries and UN officials, visits a port in Chornomork during loading of grain on a Turkish ship, background, close to Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
By Mersiha Gadzo and Linah Alsaafin
Published On 29 Jul 2022
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross says it’s seeking access to the site of a deadly attack on a facility holding Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to help evacuate the wounded.
  • Russia is preventing humanitarian aid from being brought into occupied regions of Ukraine, United Nations representatives say at a briefing in Kyiv.