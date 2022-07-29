Ukraine latest updates: Zelenskyy says ready for grain exports
Ukraine news from July 29: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black Sea ports.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross says it’s seeking access to the site of a deadly attack on a facility holding Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to help evacuate the wounded.
- Russia is preventing humanitarian aid from being brought into occupied regions of Ukraine, United Nations representatives say at a briefing in Kyiv.