Russia-Ukraine live: Aid no charity, Zelenskyy tells US Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a wartime message in Washington, thanking the US for its support.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the United States Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and “not charity”.
- During his surprise visit to Washington, Zelenskyy also thanked the US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for supporting his country’s fight against Russia.