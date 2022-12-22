Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Aid no charity, Zelenskyy tells US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a wartime message in Washington, thanking the US for its support.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Beatrice Zemelyte
Published On 22 Dec 2022
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the United States Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and “not charity”.
  • During his surprise visit to Washington, Zelenskyy also thanked the US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for supporting his country’s fight against Russia.