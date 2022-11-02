Live updatesLive updates,
Live news: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks defence of grain corridor
World must respond firmly to Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s grain corridor, Ukrainian president says.
- The world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s grain export corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says he would consider resuming a UN-brokered deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports but only after securing “real guarantees” from Kyiv.