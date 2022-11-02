Live updates,

Live news: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks defence of grain corridor

World must respond firmly to Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s grain corridor, Ukrainian president says.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo
'A reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor,' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late night video address [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Published On 2 Nov 2022
  • The world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s grain export corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.
  • Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says he would consider resuming a UN-brokered deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports but only after securing “real guarantees” from Kyiv.